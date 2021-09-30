Drive-Thru Flu Clinic happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Clinic will have a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, October 2.

It will happen from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Main Clinic building.

Flu shots will be administered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning October 4, at the Immunization Clinic.

To learn more, CLICK HERE .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you get your flu shot by the end of October. They also said it is safe to get your flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

To learn more, CLICK HERE .

