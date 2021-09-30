Ask the Expert
Deputies asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greensburg

Sharinekia Self
Sharinekia Self(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say Sharinekia Self, 14, left her home in Greensburg, La. either late Monday, Sept. 27 or early Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Authorities describe Self as 110 pounds, 5′6″ in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants and white hoodie, deputies say.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s office at 225-222-4413.

