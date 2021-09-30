‘Burgers 4 Badges’ honors first responders
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a token of appreciation, first responders in the Capital Area got the chance to eat a free lunch Thursday, thanks to The Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge.
On Sept. 30, the bank hosted an annual event known as ‘Burgers 4 Badges’.
Any individual with a badge is invited to a participating bank in Baton Rouge or New Roads to enjoy a free burger and pick up a t-shirt until 2 p.m.
The event is held to show gratitude to those who protect and serve.
