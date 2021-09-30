‘Burgers 4 Badges’ honors first responders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a token of appreciation, first responders in the Capital Area got the chance to eat a free lunch Thursday, thanks to The Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge.

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge. (Lester Duhe)

On Sept. 30, the bank hosted an annual event known as ‘Burgers 4 Badges’.

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge. (Lester Duhe)

Any individual with a badge is invited to a participating bank in Baton Rouge or New Roads to enjoy a free burger and pick up a t-shirt until 2 p.m.

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge. (Lester Duhe)

The event is held to show gratitude to those who protect and serve.

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge. (Lester Duhe)

For more information, CLICK HERE .

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at Cotton Port Bank in Baton Rouge. (Lester Duhe)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.