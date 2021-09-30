Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Baton Rouge ‘Key to the City’ stripped from R. Kelly after conviction

FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city"...
FILE - C. Denise Marcelle, then an EBR Metro Council member, gives R. Kelly a "key to the city" of Baton Rouge in February 2013.(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, turned Louisiana State Representative, C. Denise Marcelle has rescinded a “key to the city” given to performer R. Kelly.

R. Kelly, known for his R&B ballads, was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial.

When confirming news about the rescinded honor to WAFB, an associate in Marcelle’s office said, “Rep. Marcelle further emphasizes that the focus should be on the victims.”

The “key to the city” was the subject of a report by the 9News Investigators when it was presented to R. Kelly nearly a decade ago.

RELATED: R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Records revealed, Marcelle spent more than $100 for the plaque and made the presentation at R. Kelly’s 2013 Valentine’s Day concert in Baton Rouge.

WAFB anchor Greg Meriweather asked her about the decision.

“That’s the best use of tax payer’s money to go there and recognize R. Kelly at his Valentine’s Day concert?” Greg asked.

“Again, the reason I chose to do that is because he’s a great artist,” Marcelle answered.

“Do you see how people see that you’re personally invested in it, so you spend tax payers’ money to get it done?” Greg followed up.

“Ah, no I don’t see that because it’s an allowable expense of who you want to recognize. And, I don’t think anybody should handle me any differently or any other councilmember for whatever they choose to do,” she said.

“You don’t see where an R. Kelly concert presentation would kind of throw people off?” Greg asked.

“No... I don’t. Again, I see it as economic development,” Marcelle responded.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

First responders along with members of law enforcement are honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges' at...
‘Burgers 4 Badges’ honors first responders
First responders honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges'
First responders honored during 'Burgers 4 Badges'
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake