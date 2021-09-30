16-year-old shot to death on Harelson St., BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night.

According to police, Jamar Turnley, 16, was shot multiple times Sept. 29 in the 2100 block of Harelson Street, near Choctaw Dr. and Gus Young Ave.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.

Turnley died at the scene, according to police.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7868/STOP.

