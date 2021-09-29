Virtual career fair to offer assembly jobs at Intralox

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those in the Capital Area looking for a job, there’s a virtual career fair happening Wednesday, September 29, to identify potential employees.

The Louisiana Economic Development Fast Start Program and Intralox are partnering for this event.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Intralox plans to fill assembly positions at its Harahan facility by Mid-October.

According to the employer, after registering and signing into the virtual career fair page, job seekers can explore Intralox’s virtual booths, learn more about the company, and learn more about the assembly role. Additionally, job seekers can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with Intralox representatives.

To register for the career fair, CLICK HERE .

