Unvaccinated pregnant women, unborn babies dying from COVID in latest surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health reported an alarming statistic involving pregnancy during this latest COVID surge.

14 unvaccinated pregnant women infected by COVID-19 have been hospitalized since mid-July, according to Dr. Joe Kanter, the governor’s chief public health advisor. 6 of those women died, and 10 of their unborn babies died.

“You trusted me to deliver your baby, now trust me when I say the COVID vaccine is helpful and it’s going to save your life,” said Dr. Ralph Dauterive, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Ochsner Baton Rouge.

According to Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, Head of Women’s Services at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, people who are pregnant or have recently been pregnant are more likely to get severely sick from COVID. She said without the shot, those chances are even higher.

“We do see that they are more likely to be hospitalized, to be in the ICU, to be mechanically intubated, and unfortunately to even die,” said Dr. Gillispie-Bell.

Dr. Gillispie-Bell explained more.

“We already recommend vaccines in pregnancy. We recommend the flu vaccine, we recommend the TDAP vaccine for whooping cough, and we recommend this vaccine for the very same reason.”Since the vaccine isn’t ready for young kids quite yet, Dr. Gillispie-Bell said getting the shot now will help protect your baby.”

For those that got vaccinated, they had a higher level of antibodies in the umbilical cord and in the breast milk, which indicates that when mom is vaccinated, she’s passing along immunity as well,” said Gillispie-Bell.

She said there’s a lot of false information floating around including rumors the shot can cause infertility. She added that is one of the biggest reasons keeping women from getting a shot.

”It is really hurting women that really need to get vaccinated and is not getting vaccinated from something that is not true,” said Gillispie-BellThe more women they can get to take the shot, the better chance officials believe we stand at beating this COVID battle.

”Vaccination is the only way out of this,” said Dauterive.

If you have questions or concerns about the shot, you should talk to your doctor or speak to your primary care provider.

