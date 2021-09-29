Shooting on West Brookstown Dr. leaves one dead, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal shooting Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the department.

Police say Cedric Williams, 44, was shot multiple times in the 4000 block of West Brookstown Dr., near Prescott Rd. and Evangeline St. around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Williams was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.