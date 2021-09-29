Rain likely again today, could be heavy at times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unsettled weather continues today thanks to plenty of moisture flowing inland from the Gulf of Mexico and a series of upper-air disturbances moving in from the west.

Scattered showers and t-storms through the morning will once again give way to widespread rains by the afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 80s.

Much like Tuesday, locally heavy rainfall will be possible and the Weather Prediction Center has a level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted.

Rains should diminish this evening, but a few showers will remain possible overnight. And it’s another day of elevated rain chances on Thursday, with a 70% chance of showers and t-storms, and highs expected to top out in the mid 80s. Once again, locally heavy rainfall could cause isolated issues in a few spots.

We should transition to a drier, but not completely dry, pattern for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are currently posted around 30% for those two days, climbing to 50% by Sunday. The return of Live After Five and LSU’s home football game against Auburn are unlikely to see significant impacts from rain.

Looking ahead into next week, near-normal temperatures will continue, with scattered showers and a few t-storms through at least midweek. There is some potential that a cold front will move through during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe, but confidence in its passage is still somewhat low at this point.

In the tropics, Sam continues to spin over the open Atlantic, with max winds of 130 mph as of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory. Sam is still expected to stay a bit east of Bermuda.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring 3 additional areas of potential development, but it now looks as though an area of low pressure south of the Cabo Verde Islands is the only one likely to develop. It is given a 90% chance of development over the next couple of days. Closer to home, the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico remain quiet this morning.

