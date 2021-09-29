Ask the Expert
Power, internet, phone lines restored after outage at EBR School Board Office

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power, internet and phone services have been restored to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office located at 1050 South Foster Drive.

Internet service district-wide at all school and administrative sites have also been restored. The EBRPSS IT team worked quickly and closely with our partners at Aramark and Entergy to bring our systems back online. We appreciate the patience of our staff, families, and community during this outage.

