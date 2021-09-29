Ask the Expert
Power, internet, phone lines down at EBR School Board Office

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to damage to provider equipment, all power, internet and phone lines are currently down at the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Office, located at 1050 South Foster Drive. As a result, internet connectivity at school sites is also out. All school and other administrative sites are functioning with power, air-conditioning, and phones at this time.

EBRPSS families and students are encouraged to call their schools directly if they are in need of assistance. All impacted employees located at 1050 South Foster Drive, should contact their direct supervisor for guidance around telework. The EBRPSS IT team is working closely with our partners at Aramark and Entergy to bring our systems back online.

