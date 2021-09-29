One month since Hurricane Ida, communities like Grand Isle are still in the recovery process

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If anyone travels down to Grand Isle, they could see a house with no roof or a house that has been completely torn and shredded to the ground, mounds of sand in and outside of camps, and folks trying to fix what they have left.

“I didn’t even know where to start, I almost walked around 20 circles around my yard before I even touched something because there’s so much,” says Jacob Besson.

Bess has lived in Grand Isle his entire life. He lost his roof and his mother-in-law got water in her home. He says lately, with neighbors gone, living on the island has been too quiet. Looking to the piles of rubble surrounding what used to be his home, he says the only way to describe it is pure devastation.

Sand from Hurricane Ida covers the camps (WAFB)

“My porch, the deck downstairs, my trailer, my stairs are gone…everything I had on the deck is gone. I don’t even know where it’s at,” adds Besson.

It’s why folks like Corey Mchughs, who is a contractor on the island is trying to help as many people as he can, but after Ida, he doesn’t know how many of his neighbors will stick around.

“A lot of the people I know lost their camps. A lot of people that I know have a lot of damage has told me they are going to either demo it or get rid of it, or they are going to fix it up and sell it…but they are not going through this no more,” says Mchughs.

Some homes in Grand Isle either have no roof or have tumbled to the ground (WAFB)

Even though some say they are ready to pack up their bag, others are still determined to rebuild their homes and their life on the island. It’s why the city officials from Gonzales and the Jambalaya Association are cooking a Louisiana meal to remind island residents they are not alone.

“The people that need us so bad in so many ways, and our goal is to just come do it for the employees of Grand Isle, as well as the national guard and the troops here that are helping them out,” says Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux.

The city of Grand Isle still does not have electricity or running water, but what they do have is hope and a warm meal that will help Besson get through another day. “This is special to me because these brothers are like special to me, it’s a special day today, especially y’all coming out to represent Grand Isle,” says Grand Isle Mayor Camardelle.

No matter the storm, there will always be a community here, especially if there is good food and company.

