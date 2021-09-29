Officials to hold news conference on future of drainage in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and members of the East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage Board will hold a joint news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officials are expected to discuss the status of negotiations between the drainage board and the parish president, as well as, the future of drainage in the parish.

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m. and will be live streaming inside this story.

