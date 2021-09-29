Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Nuisance type flooding possible with heavy rain threat

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain in the likely category Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully this won’t be an all-day rain, but widespread showers and t-storms are expected both afternoons. Periods of heavy rain remain possible which could result in localized nuisance type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.

Futurecast radar through Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Futurecast radar through Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.(WAFB)

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for flash flooding today. Localized bullseyes of 1-3″ will be possible.

Excessive Rainfall Risk
Excessive Rainfall Risk(WAFB)

High pressure will try to build in from our east as we close out the week. The high won’t shut down rain chances completely with a 20-30% chance still expected Friday and Saturday afternoons. That means LSU tailgaters may have to dodge a brief shower or two Saturday. By kickoff, the weather is expected to be dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29(WAFB)

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area for the beginning of next week bringing likely rain chances back to the forecast. There is some uncertainty on when exactly the front will push through the area. For now, the First Alert Storm Team forecast shows a frontal passage sometime Tuesday morning with a dry and much more comfortable conclusion to next week.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast
First Alert 10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

In the tropics we now have Tropical Depression #20. T.S. #20 is forecast to become Victor later today. T.D. #20 will be moving into the East Central Atlantic away from land. Another broad area of low pressure just west of T.D. #20 is struggling to organize due to the influence of T.D. #20. Sam remains a strong major hurricane. It too will continue to head out to sea over the open Atlantic.

Tracking The Tropics
Tracking The Tropics(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center

Latest News

Satellite image showing Ida approaching Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2021.
One month after Ida, 4 key takeaways
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Tuesday, Sept. 28
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Tuesday, Sept. 28
Weather excessive rainfall Sept. 28
Wet next few days