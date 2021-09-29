Nuisance type flooding possible with heavy rain threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will remain in the likely category Wednesday and Thursday. Thankfully this won’t be an all-day rain, but widespread showers and t-storms are expected both afternoons. Periods of heavy rain remain possible which could result in localized nuisance type flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas.

Futurecast radar through Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (WAFB)

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for flash flooding today. Localized bullseyes of 1-3″ will be possible.

Excessive Rainfall Risk (WAFB)

High pressure will try to build in from our east as we close out the week. The high won’t shut down rain chances completely with a 20-30% chance still expected Friday and Saturday afternoons. That means LSU tailgaters may have to dodge a brief shower or two Saturday. By kickoff, the weather is expected to be dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29 (WAFB)

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area for the beginning of next week bringing likely rain chances back to the forecast. There is some uncertainty on when exactly the front will push through the area. For now, the First Alert Storm Team forecast shows a frontal passage sometime Tuesday morning with a dry and much more comfortable conclusion to next week.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

In the tropics we now have Tropical Depression #20. T.S. #20 is forecast to become Victor later today. T.D. #20 will be moving into the East Central Atlantic away from land. Another broad area of low pressure just west of T.D. #20 is struggling to organize due to the influence of T.D. #20. Sam remains a strong major hurricane. It too will continue to head out to sea over the open Atlantic.

Tracking The Tropics (WAFB)

