Man accused in 2015 double murder of elderly couple accepts plea deal

Frank Garcia (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the two men accused of killing an elderly Baton Rouge couple in 2015 has accepted a plea deal, prosecutors tell WAFB.

Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia were charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder for the 2015 deaths of Denis and Suzanne Duplantier.

Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia
In a plea agreement, Garcia has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter. The terms of the plea agreement are still being discussed in a court hearing that’s still underway.

Garcia has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, WAFB’s Kellie Sanchez reports.

Investigators found the bodies of the Duplantier couple bound and beaten inside their truck at a gas station in Hammond on Oct. 19, 2015. 19. The couple’s home on Highland Road had been broken into the night before and officials say a large amount of money was missing out of the safe.

Denis and Suzanne Duplantier (Source: Facebook)
Alonso and Garcia were arrested days later in Hollywood, Fla.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Alonso was a handyman for the Duplantiers. He was staying on their property and was sometimes an employee of the victims, according to the arrest records.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will have more on this story on 9News at Noon.

