Krewe of Boo set to return in October, mayor says

Krewe of Boo
Krewe of Boo
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fun returns this fall with the major announcement that Krewe of Boo is set to roll once again this October, according to a statement issued today by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor Cantrell. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

Given the ongoing pandemic conditions, the Krewe of Boo will require all riders and members of marching groups to be vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to participate in the parade.

Krewe of Boo, scheduled for Oct. 23, will be the first parade to roll through New Orleans since the pandemic shutdowns first began in 2020.

