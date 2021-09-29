THE INVESTIGATORS: Full autopsy for Nevaeh Allen could take months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an autopsy on Nevaeh Allen, the EBR Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide but has not said much more than that. The 9News Investigators have learned the investigation into the 2-year-old’s death is complicated, mainly because she was so young. That is why investigators from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office went to Mississippi to bring the little girl back to Baton Rouge for a detailed autopsy.

That autopsy was done by a doctor known for her work in this field. One thing WAFB has been told investigators will have to do first – because the child was only a 2-year-old – is to rule out every other cause of death. That will be done so that if this case eventually does go to trial, a defense attorney down the road cannot try to blame the death on some type of childhood illness.

One thing investigators have not been willing to say publicly is whether or not there were any signs of trauma to Nevaeh’s body. The autopsy included toxicology to see if there were any illegal drugs in her system and histology, the study of tissues. The results of those two more specialized parts of the autopsy could take two to three months to come back.

