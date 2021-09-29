‘I just wish I would’ve taken her more seriously,’ family in mourning after husband allegedly kills wife during domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB covers tragic stories like this way too often - A man allegedly shoots and kills his wife, and all signs point to another case of domestic violence.

According to BRPD, Shalama Dabney, 51, was reportedly shot and killed by her husband, Cedrick Dabney, 52, during a domestic dispute.

The incident happened last Friday, Sept. 24 on Elgin Street, which is just north of the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Lobdell Boulevard, at around 11:30 p.m.

The couple just celebrated their 25 year wedding anniversary a week ago.

And now, their children are making funeral plans for their mother.

“I really thought that I was just coming here to find them arguing or something. I didn’t think that I was going to see yellow tape and people everywhere,” said Tremekia Foster, daughter of Shalama Dabney.

Tremekia and her sister Ceddrickia Foster are hurt and confused, as to why their family ended up in a deadly and shattered mess.

After detectives say Cedrick Dabney shot their mom Shalama to death.

“I knew that he had a temper, but I never thought that he would take it that far, as to like kill her,” said Tremekia.

It’s hard to comprehend when the daughters see videos posted on Cedrick’s social media, wishing his wife a happy 25th wedding anniversary, just days before investigators say he killed her.

“I was just always so proud that my parents been together with my whole life. And for him to just do that, he could never give me a reason as to why he did that,” said Tremekia.

Both sisters tell WAFB’s Lester Duhe’, they could never find the strength to forgive their dad for what they say he did.

“My thing is, you only got one mom and you took that away from us. So now, it’s just me, her, and we have a brother, that’s all we got,” said Ceddrickia Foster, Shalama’s daughter.

Police say this all happened during an argument. Another tragedy centered around domestic violence.

“I was devastated, but at the same time, I wasn’t surprised. But she used to always tell us, that he was going to do something to her. So, I wasn’t surprised at all,” said Tremekia.

The sisters now wish they could’ve intervened before it was too late for their mom.

“I was more like her, like more forgiving. Like, maybe he’ll change. I just wish I would’ve taken her more seriously when she was saying he was capable of doing something like that,” said Tremekia.

They say Shalama was the sweetest person ever, with a smile that could light up the room.

51-year-old Shalama Dabney shot and killed by her husband. (Family)

The sisters have a warning for the public: If you see something, say something...

So another family doesn’t have to go through the same pain..

“If you’re in a relationship with somebody and their controlling or they’re abusive, don’t wait. If you see an early sign of it, just get out the relationship. Don’t wait. Because they’re going to say they’re sorry, they’re going to say they love you, they’re going to say baby please, forgive me all that stuff. Don’t believe it. Just run away,” said Ceddrickia Foster.

The family tells WAFB a judge denied Cedrick bail at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence has a 24/7 hotline. https://lcadv.org/

It’s free and confidential. That number is 1.888.411.1333

