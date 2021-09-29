Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

‘Hot Foods’ waiver extended through Oct. 28 in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Waiver covers hot or prepared foods purchased with SNAP, DSNAP or P-EBT benefits
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana received a waiver extension allowing recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to use to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through October 28, 2021.

Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase “hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.” Waiving that restriction is vital in the aftermath of a storm such as Hurricane Ida, where many residents are displaced and cannot access a kitchen to prepare their meals.

The waiver extension, issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Service and granted September 26, allows SNAP recipients to use their benefits to buy prepared foods available at any retailer that accepts EBT cards in Louisiana. Restaurant purchases are still prohibited.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center

Latest News

Blue Roof deadline Sept. 30
Intralox will host a virtual career fair on Wednesday, September 29, to identify potential...
Virtual career fair to offer assembly jobs at Intralox
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 29
Rain likely again today, could be heavy at times
Unvaccinated pregnant women, unborn babies dying from COVID in latest surge
Unvaccinated pregnant women, unborn babies dying from COVID in latest surge