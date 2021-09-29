Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center

Latest News

DSNAP, SNAP extended through October 28
SNAP, DSNAP Waiver extended until Oct. 28
Burreaux the Giraffe dies
Burreaux the Giraffe died from anaphylactic shock
No internet at EBR public schools
No internet at EBR public schools
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast
Lanaya Cardwell
Police arrest mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, disappearance