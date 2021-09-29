Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions

By WPTZ staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, N.Y. (WPTZ) – A New York couple got creative after COVID-19 travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border kept their immediate family members from being able to attend their wedding.

Instead, they held a ceremony at the border.

It happened Friday on a quiet street in Burke, New York, where their family and close friends were able to stand by and watch them commit their lives to each other.

When Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray got engaged six months ago, Mahoney knew her dad, mom and grandma, who all live in Canada, needed to see her and Ray exchange vows.

Because of the travel restrictions, they said “I do” at a makeshift ceremony site, better known as the U.S.-Canada border.

“To have them here to be part of it meant everything to her, and to me as well,” Ray said.

The feeling went both ways.

“To make this official and everlasting? Yeah, it’s emotional,” said Paul Mahoney, the bride’s father.

While Paul Mahoney wishes he could have walked his little girl down the aisle, the border ceremony was the next best thing.

“I would not have missed it, not for the world,” he said.

While border restrictions prevented Mahoney’s parents and her 96-year-old grandmother, Nadia Mahoney, from going to the official wedding Saturday, they feel fortunate to have been at the border for the special moment.

“We’re not going to be there tomorrow, but we’ll be with her (in spirit),” Nadia Mahoney said.

Copyright 2021 WPTZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Southern University will hold a voter registration drive Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Southern University to hold voter registration drive Wednesday
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home