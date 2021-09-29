Ask the Expert
Blue Roof deadline Sept. 30

Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With all of this rain, many homeowners may be looking for a way to fix damaged roofs from Hurricane Ida.

September 30 marks the deadline for Operation Blue Roof.

So if you want to protect your property while reducing temporary housing costs, this is a good way to go. This is also a free service to homeowners.

Eligible Parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or CLICK HERE.

