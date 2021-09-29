Blue Roof deadline extended to Oct. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With all of this rain, many homeowners may be looking for a way to fix damaged roofs from Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the previous deadline of Sept. 30 for Operation Blue Roof to Oct. 15.

Subcontractors get an early start and hustle to pick up Operation Blue Roof roofing materials from the main contractor's... Posted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

So if you want to protect your property while reducing temporary housing costs, this is a good way to go. This is also a free service to homeowners.

Eligible Parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or CLICK HERE .

