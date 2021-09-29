Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Blue Roof deadline extended to Oct. 15

Call 1-888-766-3258 or visit the link in the story below to sign up
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With all of this rain, many homeowners may be looking for a way to fix damaged roofs from Hurricane Ida.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the previous deadline of Sept. 30 for Operation Blue Roof to Oct. 15.

Subcontractors get an early start and hustle to pick up Operation Blue Roof roofing materials from the main contractor's...

Posted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Headquarters on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

So if you want to protect your property while reducing temporary housing costs, this is a good way to go. This is also a free service to homeowners.

Eligible Parishes:

  • Ascension
  • Assumption
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafourche
  • Livingston
  • Orleans
  • Plaquemines
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. Helena
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors
Kiarra Holmes (mugshot).
Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead in apartment complex pool arrested
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center

Latest News

DSNAP, SNAP extended through October 28
SNAP, DSNAP Waiver extended until Oct. 28
Burreaux the Giraffe dies
Burreaux the Giraffe died from anaphylactic shock
No internet at EBR public schools
No internet at EBR public schools
Frank Garcia (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Man accused in 2015 double murder of elderly couple accepts plea deal