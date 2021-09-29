Blue Roof deadline extended to Oct. 15
Call 1-888-766-3258 or visit the link in the story below to sign up
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With all of this rain, many homeowners may be looking for a way to fix damaged roofs from Hurricane Ida.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the previous deadline of Sept. 30 for Operation Blue Roof to Oct. 15.
So if you want to protect your property while reducing temporary housing costs, this is a good way to go. This is also a free service to homeowners.
Eligible Parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or CLICK HERE.
