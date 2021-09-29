Ask the Expert
Accused killer pleads guilty in murder case

By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A plea bargain was made with one of the accused killers in a high-profile double murder of a Baton Rouge couple.

A courageous confrontation in court as Denis and Susan Duplantier’s family faced an accused killer:

“you’re evil and there is no punishment good enough for you” were words used to address Frank Garcia.

He’s one of the two men accused of strangling the couple and leaving their bodies in the back seat of their own car.

After multiple offers, Garcia took a plea bargain with a judge at the 19th Judicial Court. The first deal was 25 years behind bars.

“And we spoke with the family about the initial offer that was made. And the family, using extremely good judgment, turned down the offer,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.

After the family declined that offer, an agreement was settled at 30 years of hard labor for two counts of manslaughter.

“They can’t be satisfied, and they shouldn’t be satisfied with 30 years because of what happened and what was taken from them and their grandchildren. However, based on what lawyers can prove and what we could show to a jury I think they’re satisfied at least that this part is behind them,” Moore continued.

Family members had their chance to tell Garcia what they’ve been holding inside for the last 6 years. One of Duplantier’s daughters told him “I hope you spend every day of the rest of your life wishing you were dead”.

“Unfortunately for us we can’t bring back their parents, their grandparents, their aunts and uncles. Which is what they want the most,” Moore explained.

As for the other accused killer, Ernesto Alonso it’s he will likely stand trial sometime early next year and may or may not have a court date before then.

