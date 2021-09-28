Wet next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing showers and t-storms will be the norm over the next few days. A few storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which may lead to localized nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas.

As a result of this risk, the Weather Prediction Center has outlined the entire area under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall. Localized bullseyes of 1-3″ will be possible daily now through Thursday. While there is concern for these localized spots, most will receive manageable rainfall amounts of 0.5-1.0″ of rain over the next 3 days.

Medium range models suggest a potential for drier air to work into the local area to close out the week. While we don’t expect a complete dry out, the weather will be mainly dry Friday and Saturday. A trough will approach from the west to begin the new week bringing scattered showers and t-storms back to the forecast Sunday PM into the following work/school week.

Morning lows will be above normal for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs will be below normal during our wet 3 days before trending closer to normal over the weekend.

Sam continues to remain a Major Hurricane as it turns north towards the Central Atlantic. In the Central Atlantic we find the remnants of Peter given a medium chance for redevelopment. We continue to track to broad areas of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic. Both have been given high chances of becoming Victor and Wanda. Neither appears headed towards the Gulf region at this time.

