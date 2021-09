BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters say a garbage truck caught on fire in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Crews successfully extinguished the fire. They say no one was injured.

Firefighters say a garbage truck caught on fire on Hoo Shoo Too Road in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Viewer Submitted)

