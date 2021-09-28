Ask the Expert
Showers and storms likely next couple of days

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday we saw a sharp transition back to warmer and more humid weather around the area, along with the return of a few showers and thunderstorms. Rains will become more numerous today and tomorrow even in the absence of a front or significant trigger. The rains will largely be driven by plenty of Gulf moisture being lifted by small scale disturbances moving through the area.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 28.(WAFB)

Rain chances will run about 70% for both today and Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but localized heavier totals will be possible wherever any stronger storms develop. Severe weather is also not expected to be much of a threat.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.(WAFB)

Good rain chances continue into Thursday before we see a return of somewhat drier conditions for the weekend. The first days of October don’t look completely dry, but weekend rain chances will be on the order of 20%-30%, with highs in the mid 80s. Events like Live After Five and LSU football shouldn’t have any major weather issues.

WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, Oct. 1.
WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, Oct. 1.(WAFB)

In the tropics, we continue to track Sam over the open Atlantic. Sam is once again a Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 130 mph as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory. It still looks as though Sam will largely stay over the open Atlantic and just east of Bermuda.

Hurricane Sam as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Hurricane Sam as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.(WAFB)

The National Hurricane Center continues to track 3 other potential areas of development, including the remnants of Peter located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. That system is given a 50% chance of redevelopment over the next 5 days, but should remain over the open Atlantic.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.(WAFB)

Farther east, two additional tropical storms are likely to develop in the coming days. If both manage to become named storms, it would take us to the end of our list of storm names for 2021. Should that occur, a new supplemental list of names will be used instead of the Greek alphabet as been the practice in previous seasons.

2021 tropical cyclone names.
2021 tropical cyclone names.(WAFB)
Backup names for storms in 2021.
Backup names for storms in 2021.(WAFB)

