Shooting in Baker leaves one dead, another injured

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police responded to a reported shooting on West Azalea Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27.

Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened around 9:45 p.m.

EMS stated that one person suffered gunshot wounds and later died at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital, the victims condition remains unknown at this time.

Chief Dunn stated that detectives have not yet identified a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

