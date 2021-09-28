Shooting in Baker leaves one dead, another injured
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police responded to a reported shooting on West Azalea Avenue on Monday, Sept. 27.
Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened around 9:45 p.m.
EMS stated that one person suffered gunshot wounds and later died at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital, the victims condition remains unknown at this time.
Chief Dunn stated that detectives have not yet identified a suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.