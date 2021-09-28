Shooting in Baker leaves 2 injured
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Baker on Monday, Sept. 27.
Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened on West Azalea Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
He said two men were injured in the shooting but their conditions are unknown.
He added detectives have not yet identified a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
