Shooting in Baker leaves 2 injured

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Baker on Monday, Sept. 27.

Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened on West Azalea Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

He said two men were injured in the shooting but their conditions are unknown.

He added detectives have not yet identified a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

