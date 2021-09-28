Shooting in Baker leaves 2 injured

Ask the Expert
Two men were injured in a shooting in Baker.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Baker on Monday, Sept. 27.

Police Chief Carl Dunn said it happened on West Azalea Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

He said two men were injured in the shooting but their conditions are unknown.

He added detectives have not yet identified a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

