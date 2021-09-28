Ask the Expert
Residents still waiting for FEMA assistance worry as home damage worsens

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -“Worse and worse… you see mold,” said Barbara Young.

She’s poured her heart, soul, family into her home so it’s hard for Barbara Young to see her lower ninth ward house like this.

“I try to keep my spirits up but they’re down. I have my days and nights weeks of crying,” said Young.

After a tree damaged the roof, making the home unlivable, Young says they’ve gone through the steps. A FEMA inspector came out, their account still says pending, and constant calls to the agency have her wondering if help will ever come.

“The only thing I did have was flood insurance in moving forward with FEMA… I’ve been checking with them as they say but I’m not really getting an answer like I should… After going through Katrina, it’s like going through all it all over again,” said Young.

FEMA spokesperson, John Mills reminds applicants they cannot duplicate insurance but says for anyone with applications still pending, in Orleans Parish especially, it’s important to maintain constant communication with them.

“We want to continue hearing from people about their needs. It’s very important people stay in touch with us,” said Mills.

“It’s like we don’t exist down here now,” said Young.

Young says she’s trying to stay strong but says every day that passes without help, it’s hard to stay patient and hopeful.

“I just thank God we didn’t lose as many lives like Katrina, but still, damage to your home takes a lot out of you… the house is just a house but it’s home,” said Young.

Mills says they’ve handed out more than 620 million dollars in grants across all affected parishes.

He says anyone can call their number: 1-800- 621-3362 to check on the status and update their accounts or visit disasterassistance.gov

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

