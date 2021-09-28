Rescue Alliance seeks donations to help feed pets affected by Hurricane Ida

Information provided by Rescue Alliance:

GONZALES, La. - Rescue Alliance has been responding to meet the needs of the pets’ families of the communities affected by Hurricane Ida.

Rescue Alliance Disaster Animal Response Team is working through the aftermath to provide families with food and supplies for them and their pets. We have come to realize this need is going to be around until the economy stabilizes and Rescue Alliance wants to be here for the community.

The Louisiana Pet Food Bank, which is a division of Rescue Alliance, is in desperate need of cat food more than anything but all supplies are still needed so we can continue to assist those impacted by the recent disasters.

We are critically low with over 200 pending pet food bank applications and daily requests for community pet food distribution sites we need your support and partnership. From now till October 10, 2021, we are looking to load a 26 ft truck to deliver to hurricane-impacted areas.

Rescue Alliance operates solely on donations whether supplies or monetary donations so every little bit counts.

If you want to donate towards our life-saving work you can make a monetary donation or donate supplies. Any amount is greatly appreciated! Thank you all!

If you would like to contribute to the Rescue Alliance Disaster Response you can do so at:

Our Amazon store list is: https://a.co/b1WjcVU

Or you can do an online order at petsmart.com and have it sent to store 2296 in Gonzales, Louisiana under the name Rescue Alliance.

