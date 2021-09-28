Popular golf course in Saint Francisville closes down

Ask the Expert
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A golf course in West Feliciana Parish closed its doors on Monday, September 27, parish officials confirmed to WAFB.

The Bluffs on Thompson Creek is located on Sunrise Way in Saint Francisville.

According to their website, “The Club has received numerous awards and accolades since its debut in 1988, including the recent 2016-2017 Voted No. 1 Best Golf Course You Can Play in Louisiana by Golf Magazine.”

It also mentions, “The Bluffs is a master-planned community near Baton Rouge that combines an Arnold Palmer Signature golf course into an upscale residential neighborhood.”

The Bluffs also has a fitness facility, clubhouse, tennis courts, and more.

There is no word yet, on what led up to the place being shut down.

