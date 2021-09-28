Ask the Expert
Perkins Rowe hosting job fair, applicants told to bring “plenty” of resumes

Perkins Rowe
Perkins Rowe(perkinsrowe.com)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Perkins Rowe will be holding a job fair Tuesday, Sept. 28. It will happen from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside The Green by Anthropologie.

“Come prepared to interview and bring plenty of resumes,” said Chelsea Thibodeaux, Perkins Rowe Marketing Manager. “As of now kind of in general everyone is short staffed here in Baton Rouge and all over the country so this is our way of kind of helping our tenants get back to full staff.”

For more information, visit www.perkinsrowe.com/jobfair.

Perkins Rowe is located on the corner of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. This event is free and open to the public.

To stay up-to-date on all events at Perkins Rowe, connect with them on Facebook or visit their website.

