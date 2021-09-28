NBA YoungBoy on pace to unseat Drake as No. 1 on Billboard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on pace to dethrone Drake as the top artist on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy’s “Sincerely Kentrell” is projected to sell a total of 135,000 to 155,000 units in its first week, making it the Baton Rouge rapper’s biggest debut yet and could be enough to break “Certified Lover Boy’s” three-week streak at the top of the charts.

YoungBoy’s 21-track record has no features and was released while he has been incarcerated in a St. Bernard Parish jail.

More: NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.