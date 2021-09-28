FOUND: Woman who disappeared from Slidell area may located deputies say

UPDATE: Deputies have located Grace Elizabeth Simmons.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with two different law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who is believed to be in the Baton Rouge area.

Grace Elizabeth Simmons, 35, was last seen in Slidell on Sept. 20, driving a green 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana license plate: 243 EDS. The vehicle may also have a spare tire on the front passenger side.

Deputies say she may be using her maiden name, Treadaway. Investigators believe Simmons is in the Baton Rouge area to receive treatment for addiction.

Grace Elizabeth Simmons. Deputies say she may be using her maiden name, Treadaway. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

She is described as 5′9″ tall, weighing 160 lbs. with brown/blonde hair, with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Grace Simmons/Treadaway is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

