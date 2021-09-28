Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Missing 77-year-old woman located

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirms that Carol Gauthier has been located.

According to BRPD she is safe, unharmed and was reunited with family.

Carol Gauthier
Carol Gauthier(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Gauthier was last seen on Monday, Sept. 27 in a 2005 Chrystler 300 silver with a Louisiana license plate RSN789.

According to the police report Gauthier suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

Your Money: BBB QR Code scams
Your Money: BBB QR code scams
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on Ida recovery, COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday
Shooting in Baker leaves one dead, another injured
Future radar for Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Showers and storms likely next couple of days