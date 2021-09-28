Missing 77-year-old woman located

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirms that Carol Gauthier has been located.

According to BRPD she is safe, unharmed and was reunited with family.

Carol Gauthier (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Gauthier was last seen on Monday, Sept. 27 in a 2005 Chrystler 300 silver with a Louisiana license plate RSN789.

According to the police report Gauthier suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

