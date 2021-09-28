Ask the Expert
LPSO busts man using commercial bus system to illegally move drugs

LPSO busts man using commercial bus system to illegally move drugs
LPSO busts man using commercial bus system to illegally move drugs(Generic Image)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a man who was illegally moving drugs using a commercial bus system.

According to authorities, they learned about a male suspect trafficking illegal narcotics from out of state into Louisiana. As the investigation continued they realized the suspect was using a commercial bus to transport the narcotics.

Detectives learned about a bus passing through Livingston Parish, on that bus, they located 2.95 lbs of cocaine. The estimated street value is $100,000.

Man uses bus system to move around illegal narcotics.
Man uses bus system to move around illegal narcotics.(LPSO)

During the bust, they also arrested 48-year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga from South Carolina.

48 year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga
48 year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga(LPSO)

He was charged with schedule II CDS (cocaine).

The investigation is ongoing.

