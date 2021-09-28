LPSO busts man using commercial bus system to illegally move drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a man who was illegally moving drugs using a commercial bus system.

According to authorities, they learned about a male suspect trafficking illegal narcotics from out of state into Louisiana. As the investigation continued they realized the suspect was using a commercial bus to transport the narcotics.

Detectives learned about a bus passing through Livingston Parish, on that bus, they located 2.95 lbs of cocaine. The estimated street value is $100,000.

Man uses bus system to move around illegal narcotics. (LPSO)

During the bust, they also arrested 48-year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga from South Carolina.

48 year-old Oscar Gonzalez-Zuniga (LPSO)

He was charged with schedule II CDS (cocaine).

The investigation is ongoing.

