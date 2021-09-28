Ask the Expert
Firefighters respond to carbon monoxide incident at Baton Rouge nursing home

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide incident at...
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide incident at Sterling Place nursing home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to a carbon monoxide incident at a nursing home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the Sterling Place Nursing home in the 3800 block of North Boulevard around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

A department spokesperson said when firefighters arrived at the scene they were told some residents and workers had fallen ill.

BRFD Hazmat crews were directed to the fourth floor where they detected high levels of carbon monoxide.

Firefighters immediately evacuated the fourth floor and soon determined that a boiler vent pipe was the reason for the carbon monoxide.

Crews shut off the boiler and we cleared the air on the fourth floor with ventilation fans.

The nursing home facility transported five patients by a private provider to the hospital before the fire department arrived on the scene.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

