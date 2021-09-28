EBR Parish school system announces new security guidelines for home football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System tweeted out new safety protocols for sporting events on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to the tweet, the new protocols are:

-Everyone will be scanned with a metal detector

-Security detail will accompany teams to away games.

-Clear bags only

-No exit/reentry into games.

-No bookbags, large purses, or fanny packs.

It is unclear at this time what caused these protocols to go into place.

