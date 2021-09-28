Deputies trying to locate suspect accused of stabbing man multiple times at Prairieville bar

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of stabbing a man multiple times on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. that night at Mom’s Bar in Prairieville, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say several people were giving medical aid to the victim when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators say they learned the victim and another man got into a fight, which led to the victim being stabbed multiple times.

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet, six inches tall, with a stocky build and brown hair.

Authorities also say the suspect was accompanied by a female acquaintance who was described as a heavy-set woman around five feet, four inches tall with shoulder-length brunette hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must contact Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

