Deputies find gun at Woodlawn Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say a sixth-grade student is now in juvenile detention after they found a gun at Woodlawn Middle School on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the department’s School Drug Task Force responded to an anonymous tip around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 and found a loaded 9mm pistol in the book bag of an 11-year-old student.

“School staff followed all protocol and the EBRSO task force team was called in immediately to assist in a search of the student and their bag. The gun was located in the student’s backpack and confiscated by sheriff’s deputies. No threats of harm were made to any other students,” officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said in a statement about the incident.

The student was charged with carrying a firearm by a student and violating a firearm-free zone.

“We are proud of our students for staying vigilant and we remind all EBRPSS students if they see something suspicious to notify their teachers or a school resource officer immediately,” school officials added.

Deputies say students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867.

Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

