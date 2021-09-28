Debris pickup starts in Livingston on Oct. 4

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, Oct. 4 Livingston Parish will begin debris picking up construction and demolition debris as well as vegetative.

Officials ask that residents remember that piles must be separated. If vegetative and construction and demolition are combined in anyway it will not be picked up.

Livingston Parish debris pick up begins on Monday, Oct. 2. (Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)

There is no need to call the Parish for debris locations; the debris contractor will be making several passes on every Parish road, excluding those in the city limits of Denham Springs and State highways.

The City of Denham Springs has their own debris contractor within city limits and DOTD has a contractor for State highways.

