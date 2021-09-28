Debris pickup starts in Livingston on Oct. 4
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, Oct. 4 Livingston Parish will begin debris picking up construction and demolition debris as well as vegetative.
Officials ask that residents remember that piles must be separated. If vegetative and construction and demolition are combined in anyway it will not be picked up.
There is no need to call the Parish for debris locations; the debris contractor will be making several passes on every Parish road, excluding those in the city limits of Denham Springs and State highways.
The City of Denham Springs has their own debris contractor within city limits and DOTD has a contractor for State highways.
