Covid deaths shake EBRSO

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning after losing a deputy and a lieutenant to Covid in the past two months.

Joe Coleman died August 1 and Matthew Shumate died this week.

Shumate’s father is heartbroken over his death.

“He’s a second-generation law man, and he enjoyed his job, a lot, he liked helping people,” Joe Shumate said.

Now the Denham Springs city marshal is asking people to think about their families when considering the covid-19 vaccine.

“You can be proactive and deal with this by getting the shot, seeing your doctor, getting infusions, stuff like that. Or you can be reactive. My son was reactive and he’s with the Lord today because of that,” Shumate said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office said they don’t believe Shumate and Coleman caught Covid while on the job.

A spokesperson said they are making the vaccine available to anyone at EBRSO who wants it.

Shumate said people should talk to their doctor if they are hesitant about the vaccine.

“You’re dealing with people every day, and these people deal with other people, so you get exposed to these things involved in that and that’s why you need to be proactive with this,” Shumate said.

