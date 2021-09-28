Ascension Parish opening second Disaster Recovery Center in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A second Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) for Ascension Parish will open in Donaldsonville to assist residents who are recovering from Hurricane Ida, officials with the parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) say.

The second DRC will open on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Lemann Memorial Center, 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville. The parish’s first DRC is still open at 1112 S. East Ascension Complex Boulevard in Gonzales.

RELATED: THE INVESTIGATORS: La. govt. worker’s profanity-filled rant over DSNAP benefits caught on voicemail

Officials say the Donaldsonville DRC location will open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thereafter, operating hours will be Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Officials with Ascension Parish OSHEP issued the following statement to residents:

“The DRC will assist residents who need help with various FEMA forms and applications, officials say. Staff members will also offer information on the types and sources of assistance available.

Anyone who has not already registered for disaster assistance through FEMA can do so at the DRC. These centers are for residents who have questions or concerns about their FEMA claim.

Those who have already registered with FEMA, either through the mobile registration or online, will not need to go to the DRC unless:

• You have questions,

• You need additional assistance concerning your application.

With two DRCs in Ascension Parish, residents have the opportunity to speak directly with a FEMA representative without the need to pre-register or make an appointment.

Additionally, the FEMA Helpline can be reached daily at 1-800-621-3362 (711 or VRS available). As of now, these DRCs are scheduled to remain open through Friday, Oct. 15.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.