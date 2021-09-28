Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

APSO confirms 5 inmates escaped Marksville jail Monday night

Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville Jail on Sept. 27, 2021.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, five male inmates escaped from Marksville DC-1 Jail on September 27 around 7:33 p.m.

Authorities are still looking for the escapees and investigations are ongoing.

The following inmates escaped from the facility:

  • William Johnson, 27, of Marksville. He is described as a black male, about 5′9″, with black hair, who may still be in the Marksville area.
  • Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie. He is described as a white male, about 5′5″, with brown hair. He was last seen in Mansura shortly after the escape.
  • Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be heading to the Bunkie area.
  • Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer. He is described as a black male, about 5′10″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area.
  • Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area.
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville jail on Sept. 27.
Five inmates escaped from the Marksville jail on Sept. 27.(APSO)

Upon further investigation, more people may be charged with assisting in their escape. If you have any further information on this situation, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
FEMA offering $500 to eligible Ida survivors

Latest News

Your Money: BBB QR Code scams
Your Money: BBB QR code scams
Second Disaster Recovery Center for Ascension Parish opening up in Donaldsonville, La. on...
Ascension Parish opening second Disaster Recovery Center in Donaldsonville
File photo
LDH reports alarming increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID surge
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight