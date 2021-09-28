Ask the Expert
2 arrested in deadly shooting on Simplex Street

Marvin Payne (left) and Jeremy Payne (right)
Marvin Payne (left) and Jeremy Payne (right)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in August that killed one man and left another injured.

Officials say the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 in the 7400 block of Simplex Street near Cadillac Street.

One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.
One killed and another injured in shooting on Simplex Street.(WAFB)

Jordan Jenkins, 26, of Baton Rouge, died at the scene from his injuries, according to investigators.

The other man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they arrested Marvin Payne, 35, and Jeremy Payne, 29, both of Baton Rouge, on Sept. 28.

Marvin Payne
Marvin Payne(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jeremey Payne
Jeremey Payne(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

They were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

