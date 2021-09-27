Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Senior LB Damone Clark named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Photo by: Chris Parent
Photo by: Chris Parent(Chris Parent | Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week following his 15 tackles in the Tigers SEC win over Mississippi State.

Clark’s 15 tackles set a career high for the Southern Lab product, he also scooped up a fumble on the Bulldogs opening drive of the game and returned it 35 yards setting up a Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte 11-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0.

The senior linebacker currently leads the team in total tackles with 42, 27 solo through four games, he also has three tackles-for-loss and one sack. The Tigers currently lead the nation in sacks with 20 and rank No. 2 in TFL with 42. Clark’s 42 total tackles ranks No. 7 overall in the nation and his 27 solo ranks No. 6.

LSU is set to host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Lunch with Coach O: No. 22 Auburn at LSU
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) plays in an NFL football game against the...
Ja’Marr Chase continues to impress just 3 games into NFL career
The Southern Jaguars and head coach Jason Rollins won their SWAC opener against Mississippi...
Jags win SWAC opener, 38-25
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after rushing for a first down in the...
Bengals pound Steelers, get first win in Pittsburgh since 2015