Rain chances on the way back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wonderful fall weather pattern we enjoyed over the weekend is coming to an end. It is being replaced with increasing temperatures, humidity, and rain chances. Monday will be dry for most, but scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will be possible during the late afternoon. A shower or two will linger into Monday evening before we see a lull late evening into the early overnight hours.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Sept. 27. (WAFB)

Moisture levels will continue to increase as we move through the work week. This will cause an increase in rain chances and a potential for heavy rain especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain chances will be in the likely category during this time. Rain amounts will average between 0.5-1.5″ for most through the work week. But we could see some localized bullseyes of 2-3″ of rain which could lead to nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas.

High pressure will build to our east helping to limit rain chances as we end the week and head into the weekend. An approaching trough will displace this high pressure system for the beginning of next week bringing scattered thunder showers back to the forecast for the following work/school week.

The tropics continue to remain very active. The remnants of Peter are moving through the Northern Atlantic and could redevelop in the next few days. We are still tracking Major Hurricane Sam as it turns into the Central Atlantic and may pass near Bermuda.

Possible tropical development as of Monday, Sept. 27. (WAFB)

We also have two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic that appear in race to see which might become Teresa and Victor.

