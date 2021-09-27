Plaquemine officials report uptick in overdoses; turn to Narcan to combat it

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may know of someone who is struggling or recovering from opioid addiction. Some officials are now reporting high numbers of overdoses.

“We knew that we had an opioid epidemic and a problem before COVID, but since COVID and since the lockdowns, we’ve seen that the problem has only been accelerated,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Plaquemine officials are reporting an uptick in overdoses. In just one recent 24-hour period, the city reported eight overdoses.

“These people that we have saved, some multiple times, and then, when we are not around or nobody’s there to call 911, we lose these people and they’re buried,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Louisiana Department of Justice has given tens of thousands of Naloxone or Narcan vials. This product is known to counteract the effects of opioids to restore breathing during an overdose.

Plaquemine has used more than 2,000 Naloxone vials in a three-year period.

“The message that we really want to get out there, we need to make sure that these people take this second chance at life and use it to the best of their ability. We need to get these people off of these drugs,” explained Stassi.

Landry added 60% of all opioid addictions start with someone else’s prescription drugs. To curb that, people are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets.

Drug take-back boxes are now also readily available in parishes across the area.

Officials said Naloxone is only a temporary fix. The real challenge comes with fighting addiction.

Officials have set up a website for you to see if your loved one is struggling with addiction. CLICK HERE for more.

