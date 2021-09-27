Ask the Expert
Phase 2 begins for DSNAP applications

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to extensive power outages, many of you had to toss out food from your fridge and freezer and start from scratch to stock up again. It’s why the federal government approved disaster food stamps for several parishes after Hurricane Ida. Monday, Sept. 27 marks the start of Phase 2.

Phase 2 includes those in Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, part of St. Martin, St. Mary and Tangipahoa.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is still asking you to pre-register online to make the process faster.

You can find the link here. http://www.dss.louisiana.gov/page/dsnap-registration

Not only are officials assigning parishes to each week, but they’re also breaking it down by day.

  • Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F
  • Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 28) – G-M
  • Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 29) – N-S
  • Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 30) – T-Z
  • Day 5 (Friday, Oct. 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes
  • Day 6 (Saturday, Oct. 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Monday you can call 1-888-524-3578.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services saw high call volumes during Phase 1 last week that caused dropped calls and long wait times. That’s why officials are asking you to call on your assigned day.

We also want to remind you that snap recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and should not call.

